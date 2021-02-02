Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden had his budget hearing before the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning, and he told the lawmakers that in fiscal year 2020, his appropriation was $26.4 million, but his office recovered just under $33 million. “This means that for every dollar spent, we returned $1.25 for Idaho citizens,” he said.
“My office’s work over the past year reflects the two important functions of my job,” he said. “First, to provide legal advice to my clients before they make a decision; and second, to advocate on behalf of those clients after they make a decision. I recognize that my counsel is not always what some want to hear, but my guarantee has always been that the opinions, decisions and defense of our laws will be straightforward and firmly grounded in the rule of law. In my 19th year of holding this office, I am as committed to that principle as ever.”
Among the recoveries the attorney general’s office made from its consumer protection unit were $1.4 million in consumer restitution and $1.1 million in civil penalties, fees and costs. “This combined amount of over $2.5 million total equals $2.62 for each taxpayer dollar appropriated for consumer operations in 2021,” Wasden said. The consumer protection fund transferred $321,000 in unspent funds to the state general fund at the close of fiscal year 2020, he said. “This brought the total amount to the general fund since 2000 to more than $45 million.”
He noted that his office continues to litigate with tobacco companies stemming from the 1998 tobacco master settlement, through which Idaho received more than $20 million in 2020 and a similar payment is expected this year. That money goes to the Millennium Fund.
This year, Wasden reported, the consumer protection division completed 14 pending matters including a $1.5 million settlement involving the three largest gasoline retailers in Idaho. “After an extensive investigation, my office concluded that these businesses sold gasoline at excessive or exorbitant prices during an emergency,” he said.
Wasden also highlighted ongoing litigation involving drug price fixing, opioids, anti-trust litigation against Google and Facebook and more; endangered species act litigation involving elk, grizzly bears, salmon and sage grouse; a federal court decision terminating a 39-year-old class-action lawsuit by inmates against the Idaho Department of Correction; and legal work to assist the Department of Labor in clearing a backlog of unemployment claims during the pandemic.
“Attorneys assigned to the Department of Health & Welfare set a new record, recouping over $9 million in Medicaid estate recovery,” he said.
The attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children program saw a 50% increase in cases in 2020, and a 68% increase in the number of arrests made, Wasden reported. “This unit continues to make a difference in the lives of Idaho’s children,” he said. “In several instances in the pats year, our ICAC team saved children from hands-on abuse. The increased resources you’ve provided in recent years makes those achievements possible, and I thank you very much.”
For next year, Wasden’s office is requesting just under a 5% increase in state general funds, including restoring special litigation funds cut to accommodate state holdbacks and adding a paralegal. Gov. Brad Little is recommending slightly less, partly because he’s not recommending computer equipment replacements the office requested; Wasden’s administration and budget division chief, Robyn Lockett, told JFAC, “These items are absolutely essential to our office.”