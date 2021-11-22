Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced this morning that he'll run for re-election for a sixth term. Three other GOP candidates already have announced they'll run for the post in 2022, including former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador.
"Wasden to Seek Reelection in 2022
(NAMPA, Idaho) - Republican Lawrence Wasden announced today his candidacy for a sixth term as Idaho's attorney general.
Wasden first won election in 2002. His current term expires in January 2023. He is Idaho's longest-serving attorney general.
"It is an honor to serve my home state as attorney general," Wasden said. "I love Idaho and its people and still feel I have something to offer. I'm humbled by the opportunity to again throw my hat in the ring."
Idaho's Republican primary will be held May 17, 2022.
As attorney general, Wasden has provided clear, objective legal counsel based on the law, something he refers to as "calling legal balls and strikes fairly and squarely."
"This has been my guiding principle from Day One and I believe in it as strongly as ever today," Wasden said. "An attorney general does not provide their clients or their state any value by giving them the legal counsel they want to hear or that is politically convenient. Rather, my goal has always been to provide counsel that is soundly rooted in the Rule of Law. This approach has served Idaho well and it's important to maintain this consistency in 2023 and beyond."
Wasden, of Nampa, first joined the Office of the Attorney General in 1989 as a deputy assigned to the Idaho State Tax Commission. He previously served as a prosecutor in Canyon and Owyhee counties. He holds degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Idaho."
