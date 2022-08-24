Ward-Engelking crop

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, stands with Gov. Brad Little at a press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 regarding an upcoming special session of the Idaho Legislature.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

After Gov. Brad Little’s press conference yesterday announcing the upcoming special session of the Legislature, I asked Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who appeared with Little at the press conference, why she and other legislative Democrats are supporting the Republican governor’s proposed legislation, which will both cut taxes and permanently increase education funding.

“Democrats have been pushing for years to have a bigger investment in education,” she said. “Our schools are desperate now.” She noted the difficulty Idaho school districts are having filling hundreds of teacher vacancies. “We’ve dug ourselves a pretty deep hole, and this is a first step to undo some of that,” Ward-Engelking said.

