After Gov. Brad Little’s press conference yesterday announcing the upcoming special session of the Legislature, I asked Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, who appeared with Little at the press conference, why she and other legislative Democrats are supporting the Republican governor’s proposed legislation, which will both cut taxes and permanently increase education funding.
“Democrats have been pushing for years to have a bigger investment in education,” she said. “Our schools are desperate now.” She noted the difficulty Idaho school districts are having filling hundreds of teacher vacancies. “We’ve dug ourselves a pretty deep hole, and this is a first step to undo some of that,” Ward-Engelking said.
She added that on the proposed tax rebate in September, “The governor listened to us,” and called for a minimum of $300 per person, or $600 for a married couple filing jointly, up from the minimum $75 that most Idaho taxpayers received in the last round of rebates. “Seventy-five dollars was not enough,” Ward-Engelking said.
She said Democrats are concerned about the long-term reduction in state revenue that the permanent tax cuts will bring. “We know we can handle it for five years,” she said. “But the other two pieces outweigh that.”
Those are the one-time rebates and the big, permanent boost to education funding, with $330 million a year, plus inflation, for K-12 public schools and $80 million for higher ed. “My Democratic colleagues and Reclaim Idaho pushed the need to the forefront and made it known,” Ward-Engelking said. “This gets it started.”