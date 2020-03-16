The Senate State Affairs Committee voted along party lines this morning to advance HB 601, Rep. Megan Blanksma’s bill to add new public records exemptions for lawmakers and public officials. “A lot of us understand what the difficulty has been with answering these public record requests,” Blanksma told the senators. The bill was opposed by the Newspaper Association of Idaho and the Idaho Press Club, who both asked that it either be held in committee or sent to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments.
Jeremy Pisca, NAI executive director, proposed specific amendments to modify a proposed new exemption for the identity of people who communicate with legislators, to make that apply only to communications about personal matters, not about public policy. Blanksma called that a “hostile amendment.”
“We’re here to help the public, we all should be in this building,” Pisca told the committee. “This doesn’t do anything to help the public. At a time when citizens are asking for more transparency, not less, this bill does not do that.” He called his proposed amendments “a good common ground between the public’s right to know and the concerns raised in this legislation.”
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, moved to send the bill to the full Senate with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, seconded the motion. Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, made a substitute motion to send it to the 14th Order for amendments, and Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, seconded the motion. That failed in a party-line vote, and Anthon’s motion passed on a party-line vote, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.
Blanksma said, “I think we did a great job compromising with the suggestions that were put forth by the Press Club and by the publishers. And we did negotiate in good faith to try to find something that we could all at least dislike the least.”
To become law, the bill still would need passage in the full Senate and the governor’s signature.