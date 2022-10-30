Voters Decide image from Sun paper

In the final installment on my series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot, I wrote today about SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session; and the advisory measure that voters also will see on education funding and tax cuts.

The Idaho Legislature typically meets for about three months each year, from January through March, and under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call lawmakers back for a special session. That would change if voters in approve SJR 102, a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. If 60% of the members of each house sign on to a petition listing the topics to be addressed, lawmakers could convene in special session at any time of the year, with no limit on the length or frequency of those special sessions.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

