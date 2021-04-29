An unrepentant Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s resignation letter has just been read across the desk in the House. Here is what it said:
“Mr. Speaker, after careful deliberation and prayer I have determined that I will not be able to continue to effectively represent my constituents in the Idaho House of Representatives and have decided to resign my seat effective immediately. It is my hope that this action spares my good colleagues any more difficulty in this area. In having circumvented the clear requirements of House Rule 45 … the House Ethics Committee has decided to recommend an expulsion in all but name under the guise of censure. I maintain my innocence of any wrongdoing of which I have been accused in this matter, let alone any violation of any law, rule or policy of the state of Idaho or of this body. I wish my constituents, colleagues and the body all the best. It has been an honor to serve. Aaron von Ehlinger.”
There was no comment after the clerk read von Ehlinger’s letter; the House simply moved on to its next order of business.