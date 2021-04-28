Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, spent close to an hour testifying to the House Ethics Committee today; he testified under oath. His attorney, Edward Dindinger, stressed that no written rule forbids “fraternization” or dating between elected representatives and Statehouse staffers, and von Ehlinger agreed with that. The back-and-forth between von Ehlinger and the committee included Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, an Ethics Committee member, asking von Ehlinger about his experience in other workplaces, in both the public and private sector. “What is the custom and practice that one might reasonably expect in a workplace?” Gannon asked.
“The only one that I recall would be in the United States military,” von Ehlinger responded. “In any others … no policy as far as employees dating each other. And relationships that begin in the workplace are not uncommon in American culture.”
Asked by Deputy Attorney General Leslie Hayes if respectful workplace training he underwent this year talked about dating, von Ehlinger said, “I do not recall that.”
Hayes asked von Ehlinger, 38, “You’ve taken the position that it was OK for you to date ‘Jane Doe’ because she was 19 at the time.” Von Ehlinger responded, “Her age had no bearing.” When asked if he thought it would be OK to date a House page, Von Ehlinger said no, even if the page were over age 18. “So there is a line in who you can date in the Statehouse. Can you help me understand where that is?” Hayes asked von Ehlinger. Von Ehlinger said, “OK, I would say that there are children in this world and there are adults in this world and clearly no representative should be, according to law … dating or in any situations with a House page that wears the uniform … that is most likely clearly a child.”
Hayes asked von Ehlinger how he defines the difference between children and adults; Dindinger objected, and Hayes withdrew the question.
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, asked von Ehlinger, “When our floor is in session, do you ever walk through the well of the House?” Dindinger said, “Objection as to relevance.”
McCrostie said, “We have unwritten rules. … Are all of the rules that have to be followed, do they all have to be written down?”
Von Ehlinger responded, “I do not walk in the well when we’re in session.”
“So it’s understood then that every rule that we have is not necessarily written down,” McCrostie said. Dindinger objected again.
Ethics Committee Chairman Sage Dixon overruled the objection. “I think it’s relevant, showing that there’s many things not written down that we abide by.”
McCrostie then asked von Ehlinger if it was his understanding that “every rule is not written down?”
“I suppose that’s correct,” von Ehlinger said.
When Hayes asked von Ehlinger what conduct he thought wouldn’t be appropriate for a state representative, he said, “Representatives should not be out committing crimes.”
“Is that the only line?” Hayes asked.
Von Ehlinger said, “We all have different lives. Some of us are single, some of us are married, and it’s different for each individual representative.”
Von Ehlinger’s testimony was followed by testimony from House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin; House Majority Caucus Chair Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett; and Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian.
Maulin detailed a concern brought to her by a married employee who was uncomfortable and concerned after von Ehlinger asked her out. Maulin said she approached the situation as “a respectful workplace situation,” and helped the staffer craft a polite email to von Ehlinger telling him the staffer was married and would not be comfortable being alone with him, to which he promptly responded with thanks.
Blanksma testified about a lobbyist who brought her concerns about two incidents involving von Ehlinger at after-hours receptions outside the Statehouse. During the first, which occurred during the August special session, Blanksma said, “She went to the bathroom, apparently, and he followed her to the bathroom, apparently waited for her to come back out, and apparently suggested they could spend some more time together. She was very uncomfortable.”
The second incident involved von Ehlinger approaching the lobbyist repeatedly during an evening reception during the current session, the night before the lobbyist approached Blanksma, and the lobbyist suspecting the lawmaker might have rifled through her purse to find her home address. “She was frustrated, and from what I saw she was scared,” Blanksma said. “She asked me not to report it through official channels because of her position as a lobbyist, she relies on working with representatives to do her job, and can’t do her job unless she has the trust of representatives to have conversations.”
Blanksma reported that she asked Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, to talk to von Ehlinger and caution him about his behavior. After Holtzclaw had lunch with von Ehlinger, Blanksma said von Ehlinger came to her office demanding to know who had complained about him and about what. “He wanted to know what the allegation was. … He asked me did it involve touching,” Blanksma testified.
Asked about von Ehlinger’s demeanor during that meeting, Blanksma said, “He wasn’t pleased. … As it went on I was increasingly uncomfortable. What I thought I was doing was trying to relay past events that might help him going forward. And I felt like instead of taking that in the spirit in which it was given, that he wanted to be argumentative to me, and that was not my intention. My intention was to try to help out.”
Holtzclaw was asked about his conversations with von Ehlinger, including the lunch. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to date staff,” Holtzclaw said. He said he conveyed that to von Ehlinger. “It seemed like he understood and he appreciated the discussion,” Holtzclaw said.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, also was called to testify; he said statements in documents submitted to the committee by von Ehlinger saying that Monks had given money to the accuser were untrue. “I have not had any conversations with ‘Miss Jane Doe’ this year nor have I had any other years,” Monks said. “In fact, I did not even know that she was working here. … All I can tell you is the statements that are in front of me are false.”
Monks was asked if he thought it was appropriate for a state representative to date a staff member. “No, not at all,” he responded. Dindinger asked Monks, “That’s a statement of your opinion, right, Rep. Monks?” Monks said, “Of course.”