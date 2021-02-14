A Lewiston lawmaker called U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson a “traitor” and demanded his resignation Thursday in response to Simpson’s $33 billion plan to remove the four dams on the lower Snake River, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence. Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, posted the message on his Facebook page.
“Mike Simpson has shown his true colors as a traitor to the people of the great state of Idaho,” von Ehlinger wrote. “(He) has repeatedly put Idaho last on issue after issue. Make no mistake, this plan will destroy Idaho as we know it, and I won’t stand for it. Therefore, as your District 6 representative, I hereby call on Congressman Mike Simpson to immediately resign.”
Simpson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
Simpson released the plan for discussion last weekend. He described it as “a concept that could end the Northwest salmon wars.”
In addition to removing the four lower Snake River dams, it includes billions of dollars for everything from rail improvements to compensation for farmers and businesses, to local economic development funding and replacing lost hydropower with renewable energy.
“It would lock in a more certain future for agriculture, energy, transportation and communities, and also give Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead their best chance for survival,” Simpson said.
