With a fuzzy orange and yellow Lorax at her side, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling proclaimed Tuesday Arbor Day in Nampa during a tree-planting event at Orah Brandt Park, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.

Kling’s statement listed some of the benefits of trees, including that trees are a “source of joy and spiritual reward,” and encouraged residents to celebrate Arbor Day, protect the city’s trees and woodlands, and consider planting and caring for trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”


Load comments