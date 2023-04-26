With a fuzzy orange and yellow Lorax at her side, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling proclaimed Tuesday Arbor Day in Nampa during a tree-planting event at Orah Brandt Park, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
Kling’s statement listed some of the benefits of trees, including that trees are a “source of joy and spiritual reward,” and encouraged residents to celebrate Arbor Day, protect the city’s trees and woodlands, and consider planting and caring for trees “to gladden the heart and promote the well-being of this and future generations.”
Arbor Day has a long history. The first one took place on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska, 98 years before the inaugural Earth Day in 1970. Secretary of the Nebraska territory J. Sterling Morton advocated for the first Arbor Day to add trees to his state’s landscape, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Morton’s department offered incentives to both individuals and counties for planting the most properly planted trees.
It is estimated Nebraskans planted more than 1 million trees that day.
Though Tuesday’s event would not approach that feat, city staff had positioned over 90 10-foot-tall trees for planting throughout the park, with volunteers on-hand from the College of Western Idaho and Inspire Connections Academy to help plant the first six.
