Now that Idaho’s trigger law banning nearly all abortion procedures at any stage of pregnancy is in effect, one of the closest abortion clinics is at least a four-hour drive from the Treasure Valley, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. Millions of Americans who live in states that have banned abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade now live hours from an accessible clinic.
A Midwestern pilot, who goes by the pseudonym “Mike Bonanza” for security reasons, was watching national politics and anticipating the Supreme Court’s decision, when he came up with an idea: What if abortion patients could be flown to their destinations instead of having to drive?
At the end of April, three days before the draft opinion overturning Roe leaked on May 1, he founded Elevated Access. It is a nonprofit organization made up of volunteer pilots across the country who will fly people in need of abortion or gender-affirming care wherever they need to go, at no cost.
The project already has attracted interest from 840 pilots, including two in Idaho. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.