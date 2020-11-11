Citing the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across Idaho, the Idaho Supreme Court has ordered no jury trials will take place in state courts in either criminal or civil cases until early January, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The order includes all non-federal courthouses in Idaho, such as district courthouses in Ada and Canyon counties.
The order — issued Monday — declares “no jury trial, whether criminal or civil,” will start before Jan. 4.
The order comes two months after a Sept. 10 order by the court laying out when and how jury trials could take place. Under that order, a jury trial couldn’t take place if the county in which it was scheduled had a seven-day moving average of at least 25 new daily cases per 100,000 population. The September order also allowed for a jury trial to be canceled if the county had a moving average rate of 14-24 daily cases per 100,000 people, as well as “an upward or increasing 14-day trend.”
Fewer and fewer counties have been able to comply with the terms of the September order, Simmons reports. On Sept. 10, according to Monday’s order, 91% of Idaho’s counties could have had a jury trial under the terms laid out in September. By Friday, the number had dwindled to just 5%.
