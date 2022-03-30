A Fairfax, Virginia organization run by wealthy New York real estate investor Howard Rich has launched an all-out campaign in Idaho targeting Idaho GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, mailing thousands of fliers to Idahoans mocking the Idaho official and urging Idahoans to call him.
Wasden said Wednesday that his office, whose official number is printed in the fliers and other materials in the campaign, has been receiving calls, but the majority have been supportive. “What a number of them have said to me is, ‘Why is somebody in Virginia trying to get involved in our race here in Idaho?’” he said. “That’s a very good question.”
Americans for Limited Government, the group running the campaign, is a libertarian-leaning political advocacy organization that pushed an unsuccessful 2006 property rights ballot measure in Idaho and several other states. According to the group’s website, it focuses on federal issues in Congress, and the “WheresWasden” campaign is the only state race it’s been involved in since 2021, though it’s occasionally posted statements about politics in Arizona and California.
The campaign so far has included at least two oversized fliers, a website and a text message campaign.
Rich has been the chairman of the group since 2002; he is also the founder of U.S. Term Limits and is a former board member of the Cato Institute.
Wasden, Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general, faces two primary challengers in May: Former four-term Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador; and Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber. Neither is mentioned in the campaign materials.