Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, the lead sponsor of the controversial SCR 101, the Senate resolution that sought to end the current state of emergency over COVID-19 while preserving federal funds now flowing to the state to fund the Idaho National Guard deployment, pandemic response and vaccine rollout, told the Senate this morning, “I ask unanimous consent that SCR 101 be returned to the State Affairs Committee. … This resolution, as we drafted it, was intended to two things: First, end the Stage 2 restrictions that have been put in place by the gentleman on the 2nd floor (the governor); and then to preserve the federal funding. As we discussed it, and depending on who you talk to, it probably does neither of those things.”
“So I think we can do better,” Vick said.
He added, “I also have concerns personally about specifically asking to preserve federal funds in the legislation. But (the) primary reason is because there’s a better way to accomplish the goals in this legislation. And I am convinced we will.”
No one objected, so SCR 101 was returned to committee with the unanimous consent of the Senate. The committee earlier approved the resolution on a 7-2 party-line vote, despite nearly two hours of testimony from Brig. Gen. Brad Richy, head of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, who warned that as written, it would endanger at least $20 million in federal funds now paying for deployment of Idaho National Guard troops.
Since then, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho National Guard Adjutant Gen. Michael Garshak have called on lawmakers not to end the emergency declaration, warning that such a move would have the effect of extending the pandemic in Idaho, rather than ending it. Numerous business leaders also have weighed in, backing the governor's position. Today, they were joined by 2nd District GOP Congressman Mike Simpson, a former speaker of the Idaho House, and former GOP House Speaker Bruce Newcomb.
SCR 101 was co-sponsored by every member of the Senate's Republican leadership, including Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise; Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley; Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; and Majority Caucus Chair Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs.