The Senate has agreed by unanimous consent to send SCR 103 back to the State Affairs Committee. Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, noted that yesterday, Gov. Brad Little lifted the Stage 2 restrictions that were targeted for repeal in the resolution. “This action has made SCR 103 of no effect,” Vick said. “That has already been done.”
“It appears to me … that we’re in a little bit of a chess match with the gentleman on the 2nd floor (the governor),” Vick said. “It is a chess game. And who is winning? Frankly, whether we win or the governor wins is not important. Harry Truman said it best when he said it’s amazing what one can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit. My goal is that Idahoans win. The Idahoans who can’t go to work or open their business … The parents, grandparents and others who still can’t watch their kids play basketball, dance or perform. The kids who can’t compete. … That is who I want to win.”
Vick said he’s “disappointed it took this long to get to this point,” but he thanked the governor for listening “to the Legislature’s concerns which I believe are the concerns of our constituents in removing these statewide restrictions on the freedoms of the people of Idaho.” The Stage 2 order was aimed at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho amid a surge of the virus; all businesses already were permitted to be open, and have been for months. The governor did issue a statewide stay-home order in March when the virus first hit the state; it was amended several times to gradually lift restrictions.
Vick said, “By now, I believe almost everyone knows how to protect themselves from the virus, and we know who is the most vulnerable. Let’s encourage responsible behavior, but leave the final decision how you act up to the people of Idaho. I trust the people of Idaho.”