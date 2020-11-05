The COVID-19 outbreak at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise has gotten much worse, state Veterans Division Director Marv Hagedorn told the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee Thursday, and the panel voted unanimously to grant his request for $2 million more in CARES Act funds for contract staffing.
“The increased cost that we’re experiencing in just one home is startling,” Hagedorn told the state panel, “and we do not have CARES Act funds right now to cover all of the costs should all of the homes have an issue. That’s why this request for funding was sent in.”
As of Wednesday, the state Veterans Division reported 28 active COVID-19 cases among residents of the Boise home and four deaths. Three residents have been hospitalized. Additionally, 11 staff members between the three state veterans homes in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston have active cases of COVID-19, seven in Boise, one in Pocatello and three in Lewiston.
