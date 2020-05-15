This photo provided by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows earthquake damage that has U.S. Highway 95 closed for repairs after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck early Friday, May 15, 2020 in a remote area west of Tonopah. Trooper Hannah DeGoey and local sheriff's offices reported no injuries following the 4 a.m. temblor. DeGoey said crews were working to reopen the main highway between Las Vegas and Reno.