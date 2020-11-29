The CEO of Melaleuca is leading fundraising in Idaho in an effort to keep a Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. “If the Democrats win the Georgia Senate seats, America’s free enterprise system will be turned upside down,” Frank VanderSloot wrote in a fundraising email with the subject line "TOTAL DISASTER IS ONLY 2 SENATE SEATS AWAY!"
VanderSloot is the Idaho chairman of the Georgia Battleground Fund, which is raising money to help Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue win the Senate runoff elections in January; he's long been a prolific GOP fundraiser. You can read Brown's full story here at postregister.com, or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.