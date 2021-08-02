We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, testifies to the House Ethics Committee on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, was the third witness called to testify at today’s House Ethics Committee hearing into complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings. Vander Woude said, “I was concerned that this person was outed prior to the formal hearing. … To me, it’s conduct unbecoming to anybody, not just a House member.”
Vander Woude was asked about Giddings’ testimony at former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing. “I believe that her answers to the questions on the post or the link were very evasive and attempting to not actually admit what was going on,” he said. “So I believe there was a level of integrity there that I was not real comfortable with.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Vander Woude said he sees behavior in the House all the time that’s not up to his standards for truthfulness and integrity. “So the level of integrity and honesty even within the body isn’t what I consider to be acceptable,” he said. “This goes beyond that.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.