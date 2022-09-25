FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mom and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Lori Vallow Daybell and her new husband Chad Daybell are accused of conspiring together to kill her two children and his late wife.
Cameras won't be allowed in future court proceedings for Lori Vallow, the woman who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, faces trial in January on charges of murdering her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, writes reporter Jeremy Stiles of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce on Friday issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage. Audio recording will still be allowed.
"The Court is very concerned that continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors," the judge wrote.
Attorneys for Vallow in August filed a motion seeking to ban cameras from the courtroom, and the state concurred. More than 30 media outlets, including KTVB, joined a motion opposing such a ban, citing the importance of public access to court proceedings.