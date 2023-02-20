When an area is home to an industrial facility, it may develop a stigma, Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes.
The idea that environmental degradation could occur because of pollution has the potential to “taint people’s perception of the attractiveness of an area,” according to a report commissioned by the Idaho Headwaters Economic Study Group, published in December.
The report was commissioned by that group to evaluate the economy of Valley County and understand how it could be affected by the development of the Stibnite Gold Project, a proposed mining project that would be operated by Perpetua Resources. Power Consulting, a Montana-based consulting firm, wrote the report.
Unfortunately, even the presence of an industrial operation may be enough to convince people to stay away, even if the facility has not had violations, the report said.
It is one of many potential impacts the proposed mine could have on the Valley County economy, which relies on its reputation as a premiere outdoor destination to attract visitors as well as residents, the report said.
Members of the Idaho Headwaters Economic Study Group, a group of 50 businesses in the county, raised over $20,000 through a GoFundMe page to commission the report, said Debbie Fereday, co-owner of May’s Hardware in McCall and a leader of the group.
The Forest Service’s draft environmental impact statement and supplemental draft environmental impact statement about the proposed mine provide a “benefits-only” analysis of constructing, operating, and cleaning up the mine, while failing to consider the potential impact to the county’s existing economy, the report says.