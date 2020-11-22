A crucial tool in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic will be efficient and widespread vaccinations. Companies are getting closer to that benchmark, write Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank and Tommy Simmons, but that’s only part of the challenge. Questions remain about how to distribute those vaccinations in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is working on a distribution plan with the state’s seven health districts. The health districts expect the first wave of vaccines to come soon; Central District Health spokesman Brandon Atkins said the unconfirmed target date is early to mid-December for the vaccines to make it to Idaho.
Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines require refrigeration, with Pfizer’s vaccine needing ultra-cold temperatures — minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit — to stay stable. Moderna’s vaccine needs to be kept at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, which will not require ultra-cold freezers.
In response to the vaccines’ requirements, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare is providing one ultra-cold freezer for each of the seven health districts in the state, spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said.
Dr. Patrice Burgess, executive medical director of Saint Alphonsus Health System and chairwoman for the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, said it’s likely health officials will be able to store the vaccine at normal refrigerator temperatures for six days. Anything longer than that would require an ultra-cold freezer, but she said it’s possible health care workers might be able to travel into communities around the state and vaccinate people there.
“We certainly want to make sure that the vaccine is equitably distributed to all the appropriate people, right?” she said. “So we don’t want to — because we have ultra-cold storage in Boise — we don’t want that to limit the availability of vaccine to Salmon, Idaho. We’re all looking at that, and all the different ways that we can make sure it’s equitably distributed.”
Because there will be limited numbers of vaccinations available at first, Idaho’s health districts will be following the Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines, which will allow the groups who need the vaccine most to receive it first.
