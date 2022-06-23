Nora Burlingame, 3, is held by her mother, Dina Burlingame, as she gives a fist-bump to nurse Luann Majeed, right, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after getting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle. COVID-19 shots for children between 6 months and 5 years of age were given federal authorization over the weekend.
Regional health organizations are gearing up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to a younger demographic than ever before, writes Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq. Since the approval of vaccines for younger children by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week, those 6 months to 5 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated.
Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was available for ages 5 and up. Moderna was only available for ages 18 and up. Now both vaccines can be administered for all ages 6 months and above.
Wednesday, Primary Health announced the availability of these vaccines at its clinics.
“With this safe and effective vaccine, these children will be one step closer to regaining normalcy in their lives. In some cases, they’ll be experiencing the typical joys of childhood for the first time,” Primary Health CEO Dan Reed said in a press release. “Their parents will be able to participate with them in social activities, sports, birthday parties and vacations with greater confidence.”
Primary Health now offers walk-ins for ages 6 and up at all clinics. More vaccine information can be found on its website.
St. Luke’s plans to begin providing vaccines in two weeks, according to Health System Medical Director Laura McGeorge.