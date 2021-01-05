Senior citizens from around the state peppered Gov. Brad Little and state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen with questions today about why Idaho currently has those age 65 and older in the vaccine group that’s not scheduled to start until April, while broad categories of “essential workers,” along with those 75 and older, could start getting vaccines in February.
“Shouldn’t we vaccinate those most likely to get the virus and die from it?” asked Frank in Eagle, during the governor’s biweekly statewide call-in with AARP of Idaho. “Apparently Texas and Florida have realized this, and my question is why not Idaho.”
“Idaho’s current plan doesn’t vaccinate members of the general public 65 years and older until April,” he said, putting “food processing workers, convenience store workers … before people who are actually getting the virus and dying from it.”
John in Coeur d’Alene, had a similar concern, telling Little, “Idahoans are dying in record numbers. … Idaho’s plan to prioritize folks like convenience store workers … ahead of older Idahoan is just plain wrong.”
Little said, “Some of these essential workers are vectors for spread that have been exposed all along in this, and that’s why some of these essential workers that have that everyday exposure are in that group.”
“The people that have the most exposure and our health care capacity is our No. 1 priority,” the governor said. “That older population is right there behind those people that are critical.”
Currently, Idaho is vaccinating its top-priority group: Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The state hopes to finish up that group by the end of January, but that’s only if the 130,000 necessary doses of vaccine arrive in time.
Jeppesen said there’s a “delicate balance of managing a limited supply of vaccine,” between “the most vulnerable populations and those that are most likely to be spreading the disease, and that are needed to make sure our economy continues to run.”
“That’s a debate that continues at the national level,” he said. “It’s a delicate balance against the backdrop of a limited supply of vaccine.” You can read our full story online here, or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Idaho’s Vaccine Advisory Group has already voted to approve essential workers, including first responders, school teachers and staff, prison guards, food processing and convenience store workers, non-medical Idaho National Guard troops, and more in the second priority group for vaccines starting in February. It hasn’t yet voted on the Centers for Disease Control recommendation to also include those age 75 and older in that priority group for vaccines; that’s on the agenda for the panel’s meeting this Friday.
The panel could decide to move that age down to 65 instead of 75; it’s a topic that’s being hotly debated in states across the country.
“That’s exactly what we’re going to be asking them to weigh in on,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, during a media call about the state’s vaccine rollout this afternoon.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, said, “The advisory committee could decide that they want to put 65 and older before those front-line essential workers. We’re going to present them with the information and the option, and then have a discussion.”