Dr. Andrew Wilper, chief of staff at the Boise VA Medical Center, spoke at Gov. Brad Little’s press conference on COVID-19 today, and said a serious coronavirus outbreak has hit the center. “These men and women who have sacrificed their freedom and lives for their country need your help,” he said. “We have unchecked spread of COVID-19 in Idaho. … We are working with our regional and national partners to identify health care workers to travel to Boise to help care for our patients.”
“COVID is real, deadly for some,” Wilper said. Soon, he said, its death toll in the United States will exceed that of combat deaths in World War II.
“We are in a battle with COVID-19 and we cannot surrender to this virus,” he said.
Dr. Joshua Kern of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, said Idaho is “approaching a tipping point.” At his hospital, he said, “People are getting very tired, and it seems to be only getting worse.”
Additionally, he said the situation is worsening in Utah, and that state won’t be able to take Idaho’s overflow patients.
“Wearing masks, particularly in public, slows the spread of the virus,” Kern said. “That is unequivocal.”