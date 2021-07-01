Several sailors assigned to the USS Idaho, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, are visiting the state now through July 7. The visit was arranged by a committee of Idaho volunteers working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy. The USS Idaho will be christened sometime in summer 2022 and is likely to be commissioned into the Navy fleet in summer 2023.
The sailors will make several appearances in the Treasure Valley, including meeting with Gov. Brad Little at the Idaho Capitol. The group also will head to eastern and south-central Idaho for appearances in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Twin Falls.
On Monday evening, the sailors will return to Boise aboard an Idaho Army National Guard helicopter and they will attend a Boise Hawks baseball game that night, designated as “USS Idaho Night” by the team. On Tuesday, the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee has made arrangements for the sailors to attend a number of functions, including tours of the Warhawk Museum in Nampa, the Idaho State History Museum and the World Center for Birds of Prey.
Four previous Navy ships were designed "USS Idaho," the most recent a battleship first commissioned in 1919 that served with distinction in the Battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa and was present in Tokyo Bay during the signing of the formal surrender by the Empire of Japan on September 2, 1945. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press.