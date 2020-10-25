It is an unusual election year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 140,000 absentee ballot requests in Ada County alone for the Nov. 3 election, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The United States Postal Service is working around the clock, even adding a Sunday pickup before Election Day in Boise to ensure ballots get to the elections office. Friday morning, Dan Corral, the manager of post office operations and Boise postmaster, spoke to local reporters about the measures his office and letter carriers are implementing this election season.
Corral said on Monday letter carriers in Boise will begin early morning pickups at the blue post office boxes, “to make sure everything in there is picked up timely and nothing is sitting in those boxes,” among other measures. You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.