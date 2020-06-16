The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of a Caldwell woman who in 2014 sued the city after police smashed her windows and bombarded her home with tear gas grenades in search of a fugitive who wasn’t in her house at the time, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The case of Shaniz West was one of a few cases questioning the idea of “qualified immunity,” a doctrine that protects police and other public officials from lawsuits in certain cases.
That doctrine is at the core of a national debate raging right now about police accountability in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody. Sweeping police reform measures currently under discussion by Democrats in Congress would do away with qualified immunity altogether, although Republicans have shown more resistance to the idea.
In denying West’s case — as well as others questioning qualified immunity — the court chose not to rule on whether qualified immunity is legal.
“It’s certainly surprising,” said Robert McNamara, an attorney with the Institute for Justice who represented West in her efforts to have her case heard. “The court spent the last year gathering up cases that were calling upon it to re-think the doctrine of qualified immunity, including Shaniz’s case. And this morning it denied them all, over a dissent from Justice Clarence Thomas, who called on the court to rethink the doctrine of qualified immunity and return civil rights litigation in this country to a standard that would be more recognizable to people who passed the original civil rights legislation that all of these lawsuits are based on.”
West’s case stems from August 2014, when police arrived at her home looking for her estranged boyfriend, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. She gave officers permission to enter the home, but what followed was an hourslong standoff in which police broke windows and used tear gas. Her boyfriend was never in the home, but her dog was. She originally sued the city for $350,000.
You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.