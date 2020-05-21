The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request from the state of Idaho to remove a surgery date for a transgender woman in a men’s state prison, who sued the state to receive gender confirmation surgery as a treatment for gender dysphoria, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The denial of the stay — which the court issued late Thursday afternoon — means Adree Edmo, 32, will receive gender confirmation surgery this summer, said Deborah Ferguson, one of Edmo’s attorneys. The application of a stay on the surgery date, which the state filed earlier this month, was the state’s final chance to push back or prevent the surgery from taking place, Ferguson told the Idaho Press. Seven of the court’s nine justices agreed to deny the stay. Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would have granted the stay, according to the court’s order.
