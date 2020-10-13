The U.S. Supreme Court today denied a petition from the state of Idaho for a writ of certiorari to review the 9th Circuit's decision in the case of Adree Edmo, an Idaho prisoner who sought gender confirmation surgery while incarcerated due to gender dysphoria so severe that she twice attempted self-castration. Edmo, 32, had the surgery in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block it, but the state continued to press an appeal to the nation's highest court on the merits of the case.
As Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons reported in August, the surgery's roughly $75,000 cost was covered under the state Department of Correction's contract with prison health care provider Corizon Health, so it didn't actually cost the state more; but the legal costs did. As of today, the state Department of Administration reports that the legal fees and associated costs of the case to the state are now at $456,738.80.
In today's U.S. Supreme Court decision to deny cert, Justice Alito, joined by Justice Thomas, dissented, saying that they instead would hold the case as moot and direct that the 9th Circuit decision in the case be vacated. No other justices joined them in that position, however.
In July, Edmo because the second transgender prison inmate in American history to receive gender confirmation surgery while incarcerated.