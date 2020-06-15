A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Monday enacted a substantial portion of the “Add the Words” legislation regarding discrimination against members of the LGBT community that Idaho has been debating for a decade and a half. In a 6-3 ruling authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the high court held that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act forbids workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity — meaning people can’t be fired just for being gay or transgender.
Idaho’s “Add the Words” proposal, which sought unsuccessfully, again and again, to amend the Idaho Human Rights Act, included that along with protections from discrimination in housing, education and public accommodations.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who has long pushed to enact “Add the Words,” said LGBTQ Idahoans and their families, friends and advocates “breathed a long-awaited sigh of relief today.”
“Unfortunately, the Legislature refused time and time again to even have the conversation with us,” she said. “Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court took up the appropriate action to look out for our citizens.”
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden had signed on to a friend-of-the-court brief in the case, arguing for the opposite outcome. Wasden, who had no immediate comment on the high court ruling Monday, said in September, “When Congress wrote and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it did not include LGBTQ protections. If these protections are to be added today, the proper way to do so is to have Congress update the Act to reflect changes in our society that have occurred over the last 55 years.”
But Gorsuch, in the court’s decision, wrote that the plain words of the 1964 act are clear: It outlawed “discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”
In the three cases that were appealed to the nation’s highest court — all involving employees who were fired solely for being gay or transgender — the firings clearly were based on sex, Gorsuch wrote.
“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” Gorsuch wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
