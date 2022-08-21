Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, a Boise native, will speak twice in Idaho during a pair of public appearances in connection with an upcoming University of Idaho lecture series, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

First, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 6, Prelogar will present at JUMP Boise’s Pioneer Room, 1000 W. Myrtle St., in her hometown of Boise. Then, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 7, Prelogar will deliver her lecture, “When justice is done, representing the United States in the Supreme Court,” in the University of Idaho’s Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow.

