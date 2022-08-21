U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Barchas Prelogar, a Boise native, will speak twice in Idaho during a pair of public appearances in connection with an upcoming University of Idaho lecture series, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
First, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 6, Prelogar will present at JUMP Boise’s Pioneer Room, 1000 W. Myrtle St., in her hometown of Boise. Then, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 7, Prelogar will deliver her lecture, “When justice is done, representing the United States in the Supreme Court,” in the University of Idaho’s Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow.
University of Idaho officials announced Prelogar’s presentation and lecture in a press release last week. The University of Idaho’s College of Law, the Idaho Supreme Court and Idaho State Bar Association are hosting her for the 2022 Sherman J. Bellwood Memorial Lecture.
Both events are free and open to the public. Prelogar’s Moscow lecture will be streamed at www.uidaho.edu/live.
Prelogar is the 48th U.S. solicitor general, which is the fourth-highest position in the Department of Justice. Corbin's full story is online here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.