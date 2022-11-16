The U.S. Senate, in a 62-37 vote, today advanced the Respect for Marriage Act to codify same-sex and interracial marriage rights nationwide, with neither of Idaho’s senators, Mike Crapo or Jim Risch, supporting the move. The vote to start debate on the House-passed legislation opens the way for a procedural vote tomorrow to invoke cloture, and possible final Senate passage as soon as this week, according to the Associated Press.

Same-sex marriage has been legal across the nation, including in Idaho, since 2015 due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which found all state bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. Interracial marriage has been legal nationwide since the 1967 Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which found all state laws forbidding interracial marriage or cohabitation unconstitutional.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

