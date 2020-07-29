In this July 16, 2009, file photo, phosphate ore is dug up and transported from Monsanto Company's South Rasmussen Mine site near Soda Springs, Idaho. U.S. land managers have approved a final plan for expanding an open-pit phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho proposed by Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company. The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, approved the project that's expected to keep about 600 workers employed for another three years at Simplot's existing Smokey Canyon Mine and Don Plant processing facility in Pocatello.