Federal fire officials are calling for more enforcement of code and building requirements in the wildland-urban interface as a way to protect communities from the growing wildfire danger.
U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell spoke Tuesday morning at the National Interagency Fire Center, along with several national and local fire officials. Each speaker at Tuesday’s event spoke of the increasing risk associated with fire to structures, people and the environment.
Moore-Merrell highlighted a report released 50 years ago called “America Burning” by the federal Fire Commission to underscore the challenges and dangers of fire as well as the opportunities for fire loss reduction.
“We stand here together today as the nation’s fire service to tell you that America is still burning,” she said. “Across the nation, fires are a threat to individuals, to public safety, and it’s a threat to our homeland security.”
In 2022, there were 1.2 million structure fires in the country and 69,000 wildfires that burned 7.5 million acres, Moore-Merrell said. So far this year, there have been more than 800 deaths due to fire, including 21 firefighters.
Boise officials stressed that the code enforcement of Boise’s wildland-urban interface, known as the WUI, is strong. Boise Fire Department Fire Marshal Mike Bisagno said Boise is working with other Ada County agencies to develop similar codes for other Treasure Valley communities that abut undeveloped wildlands.
