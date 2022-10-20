U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit, announced the formation of Idaho's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force this week, to bring together 10 federal agencies to investigate and prosecute fraud from COVID relief programs, writes reporter Jude Binkley of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
"We can say there was an unfortunately large amount of fraud that occurred, not just in Idaho, but throughout the country in these programs," Hurwit said. "But the vast majority of people and the vast majority of businesses did things the right way, they followed the rules. The criminals that committed these crimes really give a slap in the face to every business, every worker that followed the rules and played by the rules, and we need to hold them accountable."
Hurwit also aims to recover taxpayer funds that were essentially stolen through pandemic-related fraud.
"I hope that we first of all recoup as much money as we can for Idahoans and American taxpayers. People, individuals, businesses even, stole money from all of us, all of the taxpayers that essentially funded these relief programs to keep our economy going during the pandemic," Hurwit said. "So, our goal is to hold these criminals accountable, and recover as much of those funds as we can and put them back in the treasury."
The launch of the task force also came with an announcement that former U.S. House of Representatives candidate Nicholas Jones was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for wire fraud and filing falsified campaign finance disclosures during his run in 2020.
Jones, who is a small business owner, received $753,000 of COVID relief funds and loans. Hurwit said Jones improperly spent that money to support his lifestyle and political campaign.
Jones was also ordered to pay a $100,00 fine. The U.S. Attorney's Office has already received a $90,000 restitution payment from Jones.