Josh Hurwit, United States Attorney for the District of Idaho, delivers remarks during an Aug. 2 press conference in this file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press, file

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit, announced the formation of Idaho's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force this week, to bring together 10 federal agencies to investigate and prosecute fraud from COVID relief programs, writes reporter Jude Binkley of our Idaho Press news partner KTVB.

"We can say there was an unfortunately large amount of fraud that occurred, not just in Idaho, but throughout the country in these programs," Hurwit said. "But the vast majority of people and the vast majority of businesses did things the right way, they followed the rules. The criminals that committed these crimes really give a slap in the face to every business, every worker that followed the rules and played by the rules, and we need to hold them accountable."

