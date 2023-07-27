Shore Lodge in McCall is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by employees and negligence from management in addressing the problem. At the same time, a guest was criminally charged with a sexual assault that an employee said wasn’t immediately addressed by management.
The upscale resort is at the center of misconduct accusations from both a former employee and a guest at the hotel, BoiseDev reporter Autum Robertson writes.
The two filers of the complaints allege sexual assaults by three different men on the Shore Lodge premises, including two employees and a guest, in the past year. Charges were only filed in the incident involving the male guest as the assailant. One of the assaults against an employee was also reported to the McCall Police Department, but charges were not filed in the incident.
As a policy, BoiseDev does not identify victims of sexual assault unless they give specific approval for their names to be used. BoiseDev also did not disclose the names of the two assailants in this case due to the lack of criminal charges being filed and the civil nature of the lawsuit.
Shore Lodge is owned by Alscott Real Estate LLC, which is controlled by the Scott family of Boise, including Joseph B. Scott, Jamie J. Scott and Brian J. Scott. The Scotts are heirs of Albertsons founder Joe Albertson and his wife, Kathryn.
A guest filed the first complaint in Ada County’s Fourth District court against the lodge’s holding company and an employee. It seeks damages to compensate for “negligence, sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The case was filed in January of this year.
The second complaint was filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission by former employee Elly Bohn. Bohn spoke to BoiseDev on the record and gave us permission to use her name.
