On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.
Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood Advocates of the West. Pickens Manweiler said she also hopes to work with state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and House Minority Leader Illana Rubel, D-Boise, to draft language that would repeal Idaho’s existing abortion laws, including the near total criminal abortion ban and civil statue that grants family members the right to sue the health care provider who preforms an abortion.
Overall, Pickens Manweiler said she has been talking with potential partners and allies about launching an initiative for almost six months, since the United States Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade that guaranteed a right to an abortion.
“The people I am interested in having a partnership with are those that have the most at stake,” Pickens Manweiler said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Idaho would not be the first state to address abortion rights on the ballot since the Supreme Court’s ruling.
According to States Newsroom reporting, voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights during the general election Tuesday.