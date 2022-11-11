On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin.

Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the National Organization for Women and Planned Parenthood Advocates of the West. Pickens Manweiler said she also hopes to work with state Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, and House Minority Leader Illana Rubel, D-Boise, to draft language that would repeal Idaho’s existing abortion laws, including the near total criminal abortion ban and civil statue that grants family members the right to sue the health care provider who preforms an abortion.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

