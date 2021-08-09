We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This map, part of a new drought analysis from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, shows much of Idaho falling into an "exceptional drought" categorization based on March through July precipitation in 2021.
Idaho’s current drought already has broken an array of records, and while it’s not the driest year ever on record, it’s proving particularly difficult because it started after a normal snow year, catching farmers and other water users unaware.
“Idaho is in the midst of a drought that is unprecedented in recent memory, mostly due to an exceptionally dry spring followed by a summer heat wave,” David Hoekema, hydrologist for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, wrote in a new analysis for the department. “Without a snowpack that is significantly greater than normal next winter, Idaho could be seeing several years with limited water supply.”
He warned, “With storage being rapidly depleted across the state, concern is rising that we may be entering into a multi-year drought.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's Idaho press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.