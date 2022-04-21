Idaho's State Board of Education made the tuition freeze official for next year during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert, in a unanimous vote, but some student fees will rise.
On March 2, the presidents of Idaho’s four four-year schools pledged to hold the line on in-state, undergraduate tuition, if lawmakers approved the higher education budget bill that came out of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee that day. The budget passed, providing a $25 million increase for higher education.
But while tuition isn’t going up, student fees will increase, by as little as $14 at Lewis-Clark State College, and by as much $304 at Boise State. The fee increases are tied directly to cost increases for items ranging from electrical bills to student mental health services.
The fee increases come as the state launches a fee opt-out policy. Passed by the State Board in February, the policy will allow students to opt out of fees for activities, clubs and organizations. You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org.
