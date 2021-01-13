Idaho’s university presidents want to make a deal with the Legislature, writes idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert: If lawmakers approve Gov. Brad Little’s higher education budget, the presidents will extend Idaho’s tuition freeze for a second year.
The presidents made the pledge in a joint news release Wednesday, sent out by the State Board of Education. Their announcement comes two days after Little proposed restoring $15.4 million cut from higher education this year — and increasing funding by $8.2 million for the budget year that begins July 1.
“(We) recognize the increased financial challenges that we all are facing, and will do our part to keep tuition affordable and education accessible,” Boise State University President Marlene Tromp said in the news release.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green and Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee signed on as well.
“We recognize that the cost of education is still a barrier to entry for many of our potential students,” Green said.
“Ensuring access and opportunity to higher education for all Idahoans is critical,” Satterlee said. “Affordability for students is key in that regard.” You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.