Idaho’s four public university presidents say they’ve cut nearly 500 full-time employees just in the past few months, and it’s time for the cutting to end. “We have eliminated 493 positions from our institutions, just collectively among the four of us,” said Idaho State University president Kevin Satterlee. “These cuts haven’t been easy, but they were necessary to navigate the financial challenges and stay focused on our mission.”
Throughout it all, as the coronavirus pandemic raged and the universities saw more than $15.3 million cut from their state funding for this year due to budget holdbacks, “A lot of institutions across the country didn’t open. We all opened,” said Boise State University President Marlene Tromp. “We all figured out how to do it, and how to keep people healthy and safe and how to make our classrooms work.”
“There are many institutions that didn’t even try,” Tromp said. “We recognized the impact it was going to have on our students if we couldn’t be present, so we figured out how to open our doors and we did it.”
All four university presidents, in a wide-ranging discussion with the Idaho Press, said they’re united in pushing collaboratively for expanding the role and reach of higher education in Idaho to people everywhere in the state, and want legislators to recognize the return on investment that funding for higher education provides.
But they also warned that the cutting must stop. Last week, three of the four promised to freeze student tuition for a second straight year, if lawmakers approve Gov. Brad Little’s recommended higher ed budget for next year. This year’s tuition freeze was the first in 40 years. Little’s proposal shows only a 2.6% increase in state funding for four-year colleges and universities, well below his proposed budget increase statewide of 3.8%.
