Highly touted during the 2020 legislative session, a new joint cybersecurity major is beginning to take shape, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. Students aren’t seeing much of an effect, at least not yet. But by spring, they could start tapping into internships and apprenticeships at the University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University.
Using $950,000 in one-time state money, the universities have until June 30 to build the framework of the joint major: building student opportunities such as internships and apprenticeships, forging faculty-business partnerships, acquiring curriculum and setting up lab space. And while the three universities will share the joint major, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho’s four community colleges also have a hand in the startup.
“I feel like we’ve been moving fairly quickly as a group,” said Toni Broyles, special assistant to U of I President C. Scott Green. “Everyone’s being very thoughtful and collaborative.”
