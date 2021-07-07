City and county officials across the state have identified a need for more affordable housing as the state continues to grow, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris, but it’s much easier said than done. And a void of state-level investment or incentive to build affordable units makes the proposition that much more difficult, developers and officials say.
State dollars are not involved in affordable housing developments across the state. Unlike 46 other states that use a housing trust fund to support projects, Idaho has a state housing trust fund that was created in 1992 — but it has never been funded.
Cory Phelps, vice president of project finance at the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, said affordable housing comes down to how much permanent debt can be supported while still complying with the rent restrictions that come along with federal funding.
“We really only have federal resources, we don’t have any state resources when it comes to trying to fill that gap,” Phelps said. “We just don’t have a lot of what we call gap financing.” You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or pick up Thursday's print edition of the Idaho Press.