United Against Hate event

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit speaks during a United Against Hate event at College of Idaho on Jan. 16.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A “United Against Hate” gathering will take place in Boise on Wednesday as part of a national initiative to combat hate crimes and incidents through local relationship building.

U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit with Boise State University, the Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest, and the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel will host the event, which is taking place on the last day of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition at Albertsons Library, according to a press release.


