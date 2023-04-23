A “United Against Hate” gathering will take place in Boise on Wednesday as part of a national initiative to combat hate crimes and incidents through local relationship building.
U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit with Boise State University, the Anti-Defamation League of the Pacific Northwest, and the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel will host the event, which is taking place on the last day of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibition at Albertsons Library, according to a press release.
The event, which goes 6-8 p.m., is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend; the deadline to register is 5 p.m. Monday.
The Department of Justice launched the United Against Hate initiative in 2022 under U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland as a way to strengthen trust and partnerships among law enforcement, other government partners and the community to combat unlawful acts of hate, according to a DOJ press release.
“As Attorney General Garland has said, this is a moment for an all-hands-on-deck approach to combating unlawful hate,” Hurwit said in a written statement. “I look forward to meeting community members and hearing different perspectives on how we can work together to stand up to unlawful hate in Idaho.”
The Wednesday gathering will include a presentation by Hurwit about hate crime laws and reporting mechanisms and an hour-long panel with Rabbi Dan Fink, former state lawmaker Cherie Buckner-Webb, and Minidoka National Historic Site Education Director Kurt Ikeda.
In November 2022, the first United Against Hate event in Idaho was held in Coeur d’Alene, five months after 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested for preparing to disrupt a Pride event in the North Idaho city, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Another event was held in January at the College of Idaho, which also served as a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as previously reported.
Wednesday’s event is called “From History to Today: Shared Legacies, Shared Aspirations” and will include light refreshments and beverages will be provided.
“For me, holding this event in conjunction with the ‘Americans and Holocaust’ exhibit is a great way to explore how difficult history can inspire a hopeful future,” Hurwit said. “I am grateful to BSU, the ADL of the Pacific Northwest, and Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel for our collaboration.”