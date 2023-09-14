When the city of Nampa took over the former home of the Hispanic Cultural Center in July, fingers were pointed at both parties. Meanwhile, the Latino community has been caught in the middle, Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq writes.
Located on 315 Stampede Drive, the building had been run by the cultural center for over two decades. Based on claims of mismanagement and community complaints, the city decided to take control of the building, with hopes to revitalize the cultural center. While the center’s board denied the claims, the city still proceeded to take back the building.
“We’re collateral damage in all of this,” Thelma Lopez-Barajas said.
Lopez-Barajas, the owner of Nuestra Gente Wellness Center, has functioned out of the building for over a year. She employs four full-time staff through the business.
With specializations in healing specific to Hispanic culture, Lopez-Barajas said their location helped them grow visibility in the community.
Since July, when the city announced it would take control of the building, Lopez-Barajas said there is a perception that the building is fully closed, with the doors being locked most of the day and parts of the building isolated by ropes.
Though the building is often locked, it is still open for use, with Maria’s Counseling, Cocola Broadcasting Co. and Nuestra Gente Wellness Center still operating out of it, according to Nampa Director of Communications Amy Bowman.
