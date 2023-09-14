Hispanic Cultural Center

The colorful exterior of the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Wednesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

When the city of Nampa took over the former home of the Hispanic Cultural Center in July, fingers were pointed at both parties. Meanwhile, the Latino community has been caught in the middle, Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq writes.

Located on 315 Stampede Drive, the building had been run by the cultural center for over two decades. Based on claims of mismanagement and community complaints, the city decided to take control of the building, with hopes to revitalize the cultural center. While the center’s board denied the claims, the city still proceeded to take back the building.


