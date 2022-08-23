PIzzuto Arguments (copy)

Deputy Idaho Attorney General LaMont Anderson makes arguments in the Gerald Pizzuto case before the Idaho Supreme Court on Monday, June 13, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Idaho Supreme Court ruled unanimously today that Gov. Brad Little can block the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole's 4-3 decision to commute the sentence of terminally ill double murderer Gerald Pizzuto. That means Pizzuto's execution is back on.

Pizzuto, 66, is terminally ill and has been under hospice care for two years. Little reversed the commission’s decision the same day it was issued, saying Pizzuto’s crimes merited execution.

