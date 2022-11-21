People on UI campus

Two people walk on the University of Idaho campus this past week in Moscow. The campus cleared out following the homicides of four students last weekend.

 Haadiya Tariq / For the Idaho Press

A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule, writes Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq. Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of the somber week.

Following the stabbing deaths of four UI students last Sunday, classes were still in session as the investigation continued.


