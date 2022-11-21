...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Two people walk on the University of Idaho campus this past week in Moscow. The campus cleared out following the homicides of four students last weekend.
A cloud has hung over the University of Idaho, a usually bustling campus that had grown empty days ahead of schedule, writes Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq. Students have headed home early for Thanksgiving break in droves, with few remaining by the end of the somber week.
Following the stabbing deaths of four UI students last Sunday, classes were still in session as the investigation continued.
While she herself considered going home early, freshman Andrea Blalock’s class of 84 students had gone down to 20 by Thursday, writes Tariq, who was a reporting intern for the Idaho Press over the summer and headed back to classes at the UI in the fall. Since the homicide, Blalock has found Moscow to be scarier, the idea that the killer could be out there a stressful thought.