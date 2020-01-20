“It’s great to be back in the state of Idaho leading this great institution,” University of Idaho President C. Scott Green told JFAC this morning. “As you know, we’re facing some short-term budget problems.” The UI had operating deficits of approximately $20 million a year for the past two years, he said. “Fulfilling our mission in the most cost-effective and efficient way is critical.” The university already has put more than $14 million in reductions in place since the beginning of the current fiscal year, he said, and has a plan to eliminate its $22 million shortfall by fiscal year 2022.
In addition, he said, with the full adoption of WUE, the Western Undergraduate Exchange, “We expect our student enrollment mix and related margin ... to result in a decline in tuition revenue of another $8 million in the next two years. … These permanent reductions will result in layoffs and program closures.”
Green said the UI’s financial goals are 1, to balance its revenues and expenses; and 2, to build up reserve funds. The university has implemented voluntary separation and optional early-retirement programs, he said, and 200 people have applied for those. It’s also reorganizing and “looking at ways we can restructure” across the university.
“I realize these cuts are painful,” Green said. “We have come together as a community, and I’m proud of how everybody at the University of Idaho has come together on this … while doing our best to maintain our mission of teaching, research, discovery and service.”
Green told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, “Now I’d like to tell you why I’m so hopeful about the University of Idaho. … Approximately one-third of our students are first-generation college students, and more than 72% percent are from Idaho. … We want to maintain accessibility for all Idahoans.” That’s why he joined with his fellow Idaho public university presidents to support a tuition freeze for the next year, Green said. He noted that UI had an increase in its freshman class enrollment this year.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told Green, “I want to congratulate you for pivoting. … These decisions cannot have been easy on you … but I have the impression that you are pivoting in the direction that is necessary to make the University of Idaho sustainable.” She asked him to address “how you are continuing to right-size the institution to adapt to those changes.”
Green said, “We are going through disruption in higher ed; there’s little controversy about that. We do have to align our educational system with the needs of industry, and I think we’ve been particularly effective at doing that.” Green said UI also tries to “go to where our students are.”
He also told lawmakers he’s launched “a cost-benefit analysis across the university, and we’re leaving no stone unturned. I’ve asked that we look at everything.”
Questioned by lawmakers about the impact of cutting $1.3 million from personnel next year, he said, "We are trying to be as careful as we can in identifying those reductions."
As far as the recommendation for 2% CEC, or Change in Employee Compensation, Green, in response to lawmakers' questions, said only about half of the U of I's employees are funded by the state general fund. So in the past, when CEC was ordered, the university has relied on tuition increases to fund the required raises for other employees if the Legislature didn't grant additional funds to cover them. This year, he said, he's requested a special exemption to be able to spread the 2% funding "equitably by merit" across all university employees. If that's granted, he said, "It would not be 2% as an average," instead becoming a 1% average raise.