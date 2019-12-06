The University of Idaho is planning to make its 1% budget cut in the current year — which Gov. Brad Little has asked all state agencies except K-12 public schools to do — through voluntary staff furloughs, the Lewiston Tribune reports. The savings target is $1 million. “While volunteering for furlough is no small thing, it is an expedient and immediate way for employees to help the university reduce costs, and there appears to be strong interest from our employees to contribute,” President C. Scott Green wrote in a memo to staff.
Meanwhile, Boise State University still is working on its budget cut plans; the plan for the 1% cut, which would be a little over $1 million, might not be available until next week, BSU spokesman Greg Hahn told Idaho EdNews.
EdNews reporter Kevin Richert rounded up where all of Idaho’s colleges and universities stand on the 1% budget cut, which the Little Administration has described as a recission or a “spending re-set.” Among them: The College of Western Idaho, which will need to cut $153,000 from this year’s budget, will achieve the savings by keeping some job positions open, Richert reports. The cut applies only to state general funds, not to other funding sources that colleges and universities also tap.
In 2020-21, agencies are being asked to make a permanent 2% reduction in their base budgets. CWI will cut 10% from its maintenance and operations budgets and renegotiate leases, Richert reports; you can read his full report here at idahoednews.org.