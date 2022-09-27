The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media. “University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the memo said.
In a follow-up statement, the University of Idaho said a 2021 Idaho law, the No Public Funds for Abortion Act, has “real ramifications for individuals” since it calls for individual criminal prosecution.
It is unclear how, if at all, the University of Idaho will enforce the suggestions, but the statement said the university highly recommends employees remain neutral in the classroom to avoid violating the law.
“We support our students and employees, as well as academic freedom, but understand the need to work within the laws set out by our state,” the statement said.
Also, Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris reports today that the White House has expressed concerns about the UI memo, calling Idaho's abortion laws "extreme and backwards;" you can read her full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.