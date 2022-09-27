UI Campus in Moscow generic

The University of Idaho campus in Moscow.

 U of I

The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.

The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social media. “University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the memo said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

